ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,275,300 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the January 31st total of 3,503,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 758.4 days.
ASAZF traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.66. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $33.73.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (Get Rating)
