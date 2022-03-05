AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a £100 ($134.17) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a £100 ($134.17) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($93.25) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($120.76) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($118.07) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,690 ($130.01).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,679 ($116.45) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,779 ($90.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,523 ($127.77). The stock has a market cap of £134.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,471.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,657.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,650.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 145.30 ($1.95) dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 47.53%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.