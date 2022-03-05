AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 295.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403,238 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 50.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,160,000 after buying an additional 2,354,345 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $57.47 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a PE ratio of 410.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

