Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.84) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.85). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.49%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $478.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -1.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

