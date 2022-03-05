Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ATTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of ATTO stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $24.50. 9,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,367. The firm has a market cap of $367.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. Atento has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atento by 40,368.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Atento in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atento in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atento by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

