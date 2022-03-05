Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ATTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.
Shares of ATTO stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $24.50. 9,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,367. The firm has a market cap of $367.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. Atento has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
About Atento (Get Rating)
Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
