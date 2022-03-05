Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB) Trading ∞ Higher

Atlantic Gold Corp (CVE:AGB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up ∞ on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.92. 810,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 620,158 shares.
The stock has a market cap of C$690.60 million and a P/E ratio of 22.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.79, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
Atlantic Gold Company Profile (CVE:AGB)
See Also
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.