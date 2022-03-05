AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given a C$55.00 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Cormark set a C$55.00 target price on AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.13.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$29.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$810.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$27.50 and a one year high of C$59.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.80.

In related news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,640.32.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

