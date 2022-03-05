Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,393 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK stock opened at $207.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.63 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 93.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

