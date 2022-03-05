Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.460-$6.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.02 billion-$5.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.300-$1.360 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $207.66. 1,963,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,431. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.98. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $199.63 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

