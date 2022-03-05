Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.0238

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $129,928.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.93 or 0.06758960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,461.00 or 0.99896037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

