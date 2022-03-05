AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,200.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AZO. UBS Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,048.72.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,891.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,968.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,833.22. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,168.00 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

