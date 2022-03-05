Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Announces Earnings Results

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%.

Shares of AVTX opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 1,332,154 shares of company stock worth $1,240,403 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avalo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.