Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%.

NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. Avalo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.70.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,332,154 shares of company stock worth $1,240,403. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 335,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 161,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 85,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 85,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.