Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $830 million-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.32 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 365,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 347.53 and a beta of 0.85. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,961,000 after purchasing an additional 319,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avanos Medical by 256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 268,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 200,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after buying an additional 170,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,662,000 after buying an additional 119,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.