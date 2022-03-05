Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Update

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the January 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.64) to GBX 460 ($6.17) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Investec cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 161,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,912. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. Aviva has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.