Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

AXTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.61. 3,434,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

