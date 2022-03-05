Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

NYSE AXTA opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.