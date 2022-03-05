Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.38.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.52, a PEG ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.96. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adriane M. Brown acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

