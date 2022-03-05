Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $28.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ayr Wellness traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 193441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

AYRWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. decreased their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $22.60 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.