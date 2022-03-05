B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Identiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

INVE stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.75 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. Identiv has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $29.00.

In related news, Director Gary Kremen sold 22,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $424,558.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth $135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 24.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,637 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the third quarter worth $5,158,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth $484,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth $131,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

