B. Riley Comments on Century Aluminum’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Century Aluminum in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.41. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47.

In other Century Aluminum news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,391,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,960,000 after acquiring an additional 171,064 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,317,000 after buying an additional 813,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.