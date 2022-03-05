B. Riley Lowers BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target to $48.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $976.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.28, a PEG ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.79.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 8,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $323,045.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $464,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,199. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

