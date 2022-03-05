B. Riley Lowers Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $115.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.25. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,399,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,256,000 after acquiring an additional 76,044 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,309,000 after acquiring an additional 125,843 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

