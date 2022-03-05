BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Lowered to “Hold” at DZ Bank

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BAESY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.45) to GBX 710 ($9.53) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.50.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $40.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in BAE Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after buying an additional 42,282 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in BAE Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.