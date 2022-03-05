Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Director Clare Stack Richer Acquires 3,090 Shares

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $49,996.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

