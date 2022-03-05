Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 71,395 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 71,395 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 38.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 25.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $931.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.94. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics Profile (Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.