Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 102,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,905,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,596 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,686 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,376,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,929,000 after purchasing an additional 894,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

