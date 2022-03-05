Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $3.12 Million in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 173,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKTR. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.