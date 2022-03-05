Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,806 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,382,000 after buying an additional 32,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,553,000 after buying an additional 136,105 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,246,000 after buying an additional 509,004 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.
TE Connectivity Profile (Get Rating)
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.