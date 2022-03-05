Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,748 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,049.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 203,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 112,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 53,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.52. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.