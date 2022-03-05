Banano (BAN) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $13.21 million and $55,740.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Banano has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001910 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043782 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,762 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,011,288 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.