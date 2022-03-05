Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 19,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 319,517 shares.The stock last traded at $38.58 and had previously closed at $37.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.0661 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at $29,536,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth about $16,709,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 119.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 445,307 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter worth about $12,892,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 16.9% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,332,000 after acquiring an additional 355,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

