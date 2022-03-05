Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $547 million-$555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.20 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAND. Barclays dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.07.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.99 million, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $92,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford acquired 8,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 in the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Bandwidth by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,067,000 after purchasing an additional 81,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bandwidth by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 33,516 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bandwidth by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.