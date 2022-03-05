Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS BKHYY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.81.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from 33.00 to 34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

