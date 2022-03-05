Bank of New Hampshire Buys 13,973 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,082 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after buying an additional 169,349 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 131.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 112,034 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $226,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 92.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 112,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,255 shares of company stock worth $325,649 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

