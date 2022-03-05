Bank of New Hampshire Buys 3,962 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ingredion by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

INGR opened at $85.23 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.26 and a 200-day moving average of $93.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

