Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $126.62 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.56 and a 200-day moving average of $131.18. The firm has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

