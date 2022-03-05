Bank of New Hampshire Has $906,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK opened at $105.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.92%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

