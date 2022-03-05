Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $87.28 Million Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,706,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 256,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $87,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Europe upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.