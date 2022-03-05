Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $90.83 Million Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,423,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,086 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $90,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 237.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Farfetch by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 50.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,086,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,880 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 26.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,355,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NYSE FTCH opened at $14.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

