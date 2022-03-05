Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 824,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,018 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $92,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $2,039,243.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

ARW opened at $119.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.60. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

