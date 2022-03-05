Barclays Cuts Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target to $21.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

ARCT opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $496.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 104,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

