Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 9,500 ($127.47) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 8,600 ($115.39) to GBX 9,300 ($124.78) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($134.17) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($100.63) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,130 ($122.50).

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 7,254 ($97.33) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.43 billion and a PE ratio of 71.87. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,230 ($83.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,388 ($125.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,027.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,285.61.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Kathleen DeRose bought 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,932 ($93.01) per share, for a total transaction of £15,250.40 ($20,462.10). Also, insider Tsega Gebreyes bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($95.08) per share, for a total transaction of £85,032 ($114,090.97).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

