Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in B. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1,497.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after acquiring an additional 336,592 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 113.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 251,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 79.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 162,033 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 342.2% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 181,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 140,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter worth $4,354,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Barnes Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.