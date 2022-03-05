Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

BBSI stock opened at $73.43 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The company has a market cap of $551.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average of $72.21.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Vincent P. Price bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after buying an additional 164,878 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 192.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 164.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 30,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 399.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 29,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

