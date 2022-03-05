Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.
BBSI stock opened at $73.43 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The company has a market cap of $551.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average of $72.21.
In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Vincent P. Price bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after buying an additional 164,878 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 192.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 164.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 30,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 399.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 29,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.
About Barrett Business Services (Get Rating)
Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.