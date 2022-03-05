BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $173.02

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 173.02 ($2.32) and traded as low as GBX 166.40 ($2.23). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 166.60 ($2.24), with a volume of 587,483 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 171.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 172.98. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 22.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.67 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.96%.

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

