Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.14.

BDX stock opened at $275.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.30.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,721. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

