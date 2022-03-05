Berenberg Bank Lowers XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Price Target to GBX 5,600

XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,225 ($83.52) to GBX 5,600 ($75.14) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of XPPLF stock opened at $70.64 on Thursday. XP Power has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12.
XP Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XP Power (XPPLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.