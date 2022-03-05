Berenberg Bank Lowers XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Price Target to GBX 5,600

XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,225 ($83.52) to GBX 5,600 ($75.14) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of XPPLF stock opened at $70.64 on Thursday. XP Power has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12.

XP Power Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and provision of power supply solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Asia. The company was founded by James Edwards Peters in November 1988 and is headquartered in Singapore.

