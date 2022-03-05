Berenberg Bank Raises Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Price Target to GBX 140

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 135 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.88) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.01) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Supermarket Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 136 ($1.82).

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.41. Supermarket Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 127 ($1.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.