Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Position Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,449 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 72,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Berry were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Berry by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 974,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 117,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Berry by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,705,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 85,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Berry by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 78,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Berry by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 63,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Berry by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,064,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $828.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Berry Co. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is -119.99%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

